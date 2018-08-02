Corps members ejected from Kebbi camp for smoking weed

news

A group of corps members have been ejected from the Kebbi camp because they were caught smoking weed .

They also made use of other drug substances according to the caption of an IG video which shows them leaving the camp.

Other corps members lined up in their platoons as they watched the process make their exit with their bags on their heads.

The NYSC's intolerance for misconduct has been resounded following the dismissal.

ALSO READ: Bright CU dropout laments miserable life after smoking marijuana

Mixed reactions on IG over OOU students captured smoking weed

A dark room has offered the perfect veil of secrecy for a pair of students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), who were captured smoking weed in a video.

The clip, shared via Instablog9ja's IG, showed the duo exchange smoke during a session accompanied with light music.

A caption which reads,"Viral video of Ogun State University students transferring smoke to each other," explained the action which has received mixed reaction in the comment section of the post.