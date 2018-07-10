news

In Enugu, heaven smiled on a Catholic priest who was rescued by the police without having to pay the N100 million ransom demanded for his release.

The clergyman Rev. Fr. Paulinus Udewangu was abducted while he was observing a physical exercise on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

“Father Udewangu of St. Marks Catholic Church, Nsude, was released from the abductors’ enclave located within Udi-Ozalla Forest axis of the state on July 7, following intensive pressure and search mounted by the operatives of the Command.

“The intensive pressure and search mounted by the operatives forced his abductors who were earlier demanding for N100m to abandon him, just as Police operatives acting on intelligence information were closing up on them," says a police spokesperson SP Ebere Amaraizu.

According to the police rep, the liberated priest is now helping the force in an investigation.