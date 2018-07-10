Pulse.ng logo
Catholic priest abducted while jogging is freed without paying ransom

Divine Intervention Catholic priest abducted while jogging is rescued without paying ransom

A priest was abandoned by his captors when the police closed in on their hideout.

  • Published:
Catholic priest abducted while jogging is freed without paying ransom play

A clergyman Rev. Fr. Paulinus Udewangu was rescued three days after he was captured by kidnappers looking to get a ransom for his freedom.

(Sahara Weekly)

In Enugu, heaven smiled on a Catholic priest who was rescued by the police without having to pay the N100 million ransom demanded for his release.

The clergyman Rev. Fr. Paulinus Udewangu was abducted while he was observing a physical exercise on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

“Father Udewangu of St. Marks Catholic Church, Nsude, was released from the abductors’ enclave located within Udi-Ozalla Forest axis of the state on July 7, following intensive pressure and search mounted by the operatives of the Command.

“The intensive pressure and search mounted by the operatives forced his abductors who were earlier demanding for N100m to abandon him, just as Police operatives acting on intelligence information were closing up on them," says a police spokesperson SP Ebere Amaraizu.

ALSO READ: Blood sisters threaten to release Reverend Sister's sex tape

Catholic priest abducted while jogging is freed without paying ransom play

Violence in Nigerian churches is becoming alarming.

(Information Nigeria)

 

According to the police rep, the liberated priest is now helping the force in an investigation.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

