news

Wrist watches are statement pieces. The wristwatch you wear may be a small piece of item in your attire but it gives a substantial credence to who you are, the kinds of conversations you hold and the density/weight of your personality.

The Casio A159WAD-1 wristwatch is a personality definer. A special version of the highly popular CASIO standard digital design, the Casio A159WAD-1 is encrusted with two natural diamonds accents. Tied into the brand’s strong Japanese heritage, this wristwatch embodies a vintage engineering and design that CASIO is known for and a sturdy contemporary style to go with it.

Some of the features include:

Made in Japan

Natural diamonds on dial

Multi-faceted glass

Water resistant

Stainless steel band

LED light

1/100-second stopwatch

The watch is currently available in all SPAR and World of Watches stores across Nigeria.

For more information visit Casio on Facebook @CasioWatchesNigeria and Instagram: @CasioNigeria

This is a featured post