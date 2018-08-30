Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Casio Launches the A159WAD-1 Wristwatch in Nigeria

Casio Brand launches the A159WAD-1 wristwatch in Nigeria

A special version of the highly popular CASIO standard digital design.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Wrist watches are statement pieces. The wristwatch you wear may be a small piece of item in your attire but it gives a substantial credence to who you are, the kinds of conversations you hold and the density/weight of your personality.

The Casio A159WAD-1 wristwatch is a personality definer. A special version of the highly popular CASIO standard digital design, the Casio A159WAD-1 is encrusted with two natural diamonds accents. Tied into the brand’s strong Japanese heritage, this wristwatch embodies a vintage engineering and design that CASIO is known for and a sturdy contemporary style to go with it.

 

Some of the features include:

Made in Japan

Natural diamonds on dial

Multi-faceted glass

Water resistant

Stainless steel band

LED light

1/100-second stopwatch

 

The watch is currently available in all SPAR and World of Watches stores across Nigeria.

 

For more information visit Casio on Facebook @CasioWatchesNigeria and Instagram: @CasioNigeria

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Like A Virus Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thievesbullet
2 Ghostface Meet the 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look like...bullet
3 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet

Related Articles

Eric Xu Academic freedom drives progress in tech – Entrepreneur
TOPFEEDS Company wins "Nigeria most preferred animal feeds brand of the year 2018"
Awesome Gifts 6 best eco-friendly gift ideas that are unique & affordable
Ojude Oba ‘Glo is glorious’, ecstatic winners declare as man walks home with car at Festival
Greensprings School The new Ikoyi campus opens this September
People Of Culture An annual event to celebrate African culture through dance, music, lifestyle, and art
UberEscape Travelstart and Uber announce flight partnership
Whisky Tour RMD, Don Jazzy land in Scotland in search of the perfect Johnnie Walker blend
Spectranet Company relaunches website, unveils mobile app
World Mosquito Day Access Bank educates communities

Metro

41 Nigerian prostitutes between ages 18 and 25, arrested in Ghana
Bad Image 41 Nigerian prostitutes between ages 18 and 25, arrested in Ghana [Video]
Girl gives man poisoned chocolate bar and tries to steal his bike
'Ogbologbo' Girl gives man poisoned chocolate bar and tries to steal his bike
Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from ritualists
One Chance Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from alleged ritualists
Parish boy burnt to death after touching faulty electric pole (illustrative purpose)
In Delta 2 communities get transformers after 2 years in darkness