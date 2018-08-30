A special version of the highly popular CASIO standard digital design.
The Casio A159WAD-1 wristwatch is a personality definer. A special version of the highly popular CASIO standard digital design, the Casio A159WAD-1 is encrusted with two natural diamonds accents. Tied into the brand’s strong Japanese heritage, this wristwatch embodies a vintage engineering and design that CASIO is known for and a sturdy contemporary style to go with it.
Some of the features include:
Made in Japan
Natural diamonds on dial
Multi-faceted glass
Water resistant
Stainless steel band
LED light
1/100-second stopwatch
The watch is currently available in all SPAR and World of Watches stores across Nigeria.
For more information visit Casio on Facebook @CasioWatchesNigeria and Instagram: @CasioNigeria
This is a featured post