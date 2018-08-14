Pulse.ng logo
Burna Boy, Efe Oraka light up The Building at Jameson Connects

Burna Boy Singer, Pretty Boy D-O, Efe Oraka light up 'The Building' at Jameson Connects Abuja

This time, they took the party to The Building – an unfinished building, in the heart of the capital, Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Jameson Connects is back and for the first time ever in Abuja! Jameson Irish Whiskey is known for throwing altè parties in the most unexpected venues.

This time, they took the party to The Building – an unfinished building, in the heart of the capital, Abuja.

play
 
play
play
play
play
play
play

play
play
play
play

 

True to the Jameson vibe, The Building, often overlooked by Abuja residents was transformed into a unique brand experience. The unexpected venue hangout featured a Jameson Barbershop in partnership with Luxor, where guests enjoyed a complimentary cut and trim. The on-site screen printing station was a hit with guests who couldn’t wait to get their hands on their limited edition personalized T-shirts and the interactive bond and connect zone provided a mix of games such as Ayo, Jenga, Ping-Pong and Foosball for guests to vibe and connect. Guests tucked into the best gourmet junk food from local vendors.

play
play
play
play
play
play

 

 

The Palm Wine Twist, a perfect infusion of Jameson Irish Whiskey, Palm Wine and Naija spirit was a hit with party goers as well as the three additional cocktails created around the key flavor notes of Jameson – almond, vanilla and sherry.

play
play
play

 

 

The music stage, curated by Afropolitan Vibes has become one of the hottest attractions at Jameson Connects and this year was a vibe as Burna Boy, straight off his U.S Tour, took the stage in Abuja to a hyped crowd. Delivering songs from his recent album ‘Outside’ as well as oldie but goodie ‘Won Da Mo’ which got the crowd chanting along. Jameson Connects is all about putting new altè artists on and this year, new generation artists Pretty Boy D-O and Efe Oraka took the stage to perform to a crowd of over 300 guests.

play
play
play
play

 

 

See more photos of the event below:

play

 

play
play
play
play
play
play
play

 

 

