Boy's limb decays after meeting traditional bone setter

Not so useful is the right arm of a young chap whose visit to a bone setter turned out bad for him.
He lays on a hospital bed helplessly as the devastation of a poor treatment becomes obvious. Unrecognisable is his arm which appears burnt, revealing an open wound.
On Twitter, a lady Uche Chididi advises against patronising traditional bone setters.
Chididi's followers joined in condemning traditional bone setters based on past yet common experiences.