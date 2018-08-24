Boy's limb decays after meeting traditional bone setter

news

After meeting with a traditional bone setter, a little boy has lost his right upper limb, quite disturbing to the eyes.

He lays on a hospital bed helplessly as the devastation of a poor treatment becomes obvious. Unrecognisable is his arm which appears burnt, revealing an open wound.

On Twitter, a lady Uche Chididi advises against patronising traditional bone setters.

ALSO READ: Sickle cell patient dies following NEPA power cut

Chididi's followers joined in condemning traditional bone setters based on past yet common experiences.