Bobrisky offers helping hand to man living with HIV

Bobrisky has offered a helping hand to a man James Obialor who is reportedly living with HIV.

On his Instagram, the cross-dresser posted a video of himself and Obialor after the latter visited him at his residence.

Bobrisky promised to pay him a sum of N200,000 every month as a lesson concerning the importance of giving.

"Yaaaay I couldn’t wait till tomorrow because I have an appointment schedule for tomorrow. So I called James to come today so I can give him the 100,000 I promise him.

"Secondly I also promise to pay 200,000 every month in his account to take care of his health. I told him by next month I want to see him chubby and looking fresh. Some stupid Nigerians castigating James because he is HIV need to rethink and face their life.

"I’m never seeking any attention from this because I’m already famous. I was the most Google in 2017 so I need no fame from this. Have make so much money now that all I need is too help people not to find fame. Have a wonderful day ❤," writes Bobrisky in a post shared on Saturday, October 20, 2018.

Later that day he shared a video of himself and the visitor while reminding his followers about the irrelevance of earthly riches. Making others happy seem very important to Bobrisky.