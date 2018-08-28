Pulse.ng logo
Police arrest 57 people for alleged homosexuality in Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police seems to be concerned about homosexual activities in the state.

57 persons reportedly arrested at an initiation ceremony for gay people play

Over eighty persons are met at a hotel in Lagos, but only 57 was arrested.

(Punch News)

In Lagos, the police have responded to reports of an alleged initiation ceremony for gay people in Egbeda and have reportedly arrested 57 persons.

The arrests happened around 2 am on Sunday, August 26, 2018.

In August 2018, six other men were paraded by the police in Abia State for kissing at a hotel bar. They were arrested following a complaint by a hotel management.

(Punch News)

 

Punch News reports that the venue for the initiation is at a hotel in Egbeda. Over 80 people are seated in a hall at the hotel but some got away.

“The DPOs stormed the venue around 2am. On arrival, young men, numbering over 80, were met in a hall taking different types of drinks, including Tramadol and Shisha laced with substances suspected to be marijuana.

“As soon as they sighted the police, they ran in different directions. However, the team arrested 57 of them.

“There is something very worrisome about the arrest. Although being a gay contravenes Section 1, sub-section 1 of Same Sex Marriage Act of 2014, it is a threat to the moral fabric of our society.

"Even though homosexualism is an offence, arranging elaborate initiation rites for young men as homosexuals is, to say the least, very worrisome,” Lagos State police commissioner Edgal Imohimi told Punch.

ALSO READ: Man killed for rejecting sexual advances from homosexual friend

400 homosexuals in Ghana sign up to be reformed

In Ghana, 400 homosexuals registered with the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family (NCPHSRFV) for counselling and reformation.

According to reports, the counselling programme with the theme “Exploring the Myths Surrounding the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Rights” will be held at an undisclosed location.

play

 

The CEO of the coalition Moses Foh-Amoaning made this known last Thursday at a consultative forum.

“I must say these 400 men and women voluntarily surrendered themselves and registered to undergo counselling after a sexual evangelism programme recently.

"The coalition has, as its strategic objectives, to forcefully articulate the correct position on proper human sexual behaviour, put forward a well-reasoned and informed position against the so-called 'gay rights'," says Moses Foh-Amoaning.

ALSO READ: Police arrest 6 men reportedly caught kissing in hotel bar

Who is on the Lord's side?

The coalition will be needing traditional rulers, political leaders and other influential persons to partner on the project.

400 homosexuals reconnect to their original form in Ghana play

An image captures a man believed to be gay. He reportedly suffered an attack in the hands of a mob in Imo State.

(Facebook/Romeo Oriogun)

 

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), a legislation is underway to ensure a society free of homosexuals.

"A bill known as ‘Who is on the Lord’s Side’ will then be introduced in Parliament for subsequent passage into law. We will make our punishment corrective instead of punitive," Foh-Amoaning notes in the report.

