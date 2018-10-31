Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Bitcoin is 10: To celebrate, Quidax is giving N10,000 to 100 new users

Bitcoin is 10 today: To celebrate, Quidax is giving N10,000 to 100 new users

On this day in 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto published a paper aimed at offering an alternative to the traditional banking system.

  • Published:
Bitcoin is 10 today: To celebrate, Quidax is giving N10,000 to 100 new users play

Bitcoin is 10 today: To celebrate, Quidax is giving N10,000 to 100 new users

(File)

Quidax is giving N10,000 to every 10th user that signs up on the exchange. A total of 100 new users will receive N10,000 to buy bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies today.

On this day in 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto published a paper aimed at offering an alternative to the traditional banking system. It was this paper that has led to what is now known as Bitcoin, an easy and seamless way to send payments over the internet. The paper was published during one of the worst financial crises the world had ever seen. It was said to have been published in reaction to the financial crisis.

To celebrate this day in history, Quidax, a European based cryptocurrency exchange will give N10,000 to every 10th user that sign up to the platform. The Quidax platform enables users to buy and sell bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies seamlessly using their local currencies.

 

How to participate

T&Cs apply, good luck.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international companiesbullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 75-yr-old man loses his life savings to yahoo yahoo boys who posed...bullet

Related Articles

Tech Bitcoin exchange Coinbase is now valued at $8 billion after raising another mega round of funding
Wall Street greets bitcoin with interest and worry
Finance How Kenya is missing out on billions as mines of precious Tsavorite which fetches as much as $8,000 per carat lay idle
Finance Market meltdown relents as US futures point to major rebound
Tech The 3rd most powerful supercomputer in the world was turned on at a classified government lab in California — Here’s what the 7,000 square foot ‘mini city’ of processing power is like up close
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, TSLA, MO)
Finance Square is getting demolished during the stock market's sell-off (SQ)
Finance Square is getting demolished during the stock market's sell-off (SQ)
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
Cryptocurrency bitcoin marks 10 years

Metro

2-yr-old boy kidnapped and sold for N500K in Benue rescued in Aba
2-yr-old boy kidnapped and sold for N500K in Benue rescued in Aba
Behold the power to see everything: Infinix unveils the new Hot 6X
Behold the power to see everything: Infinix unveils the new Hot 6X
Great Life Concert, a talent show & family fun fiesta debuts in Lagos
Great Life Concert, a talent show & family fun fiesta debuts in Lagos
Lecturer, 52 and son raped Ochanya, 13, for 5 years , she dies
3 things to know about the Elizabeth Ogbaje Ochanya case
X
Advertisement