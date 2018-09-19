Bike man loses his private part after dropping passenger

There was drama in Ikeja after a motorcyclist lost his penis to a passenger who reportedly stole it with a magical ring.
This was captured in a video fast circulating online media. The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, in Omole Phase 2, Ikeja according to an IG post.
Penis thief arrested in Lagos . . Days after a Lagos State politician was accused of fleeing after stealing the penis of a security guard, another man has been arrested on the same allegation. . . The latest incident happened, today, close to the popular Amala HotSpot in Omole Phase2. . . The suspect was apprehended after a bike man raised an alarm that his manhood disappeared after the young man touched him. . . The police were promptly called in to arrested the suspect to save him from jungle justice. : @sleeq2dabone
The victim places a firm grip on the waist of a man believed to be passenger. He seemed determined not to let him go.
A motorist who witnessed the development was heard in the clip asking questions about how his manhood came to be missing.