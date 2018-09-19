Bike man loses his private part after dropping passenger

news

In Lagos, a bike man has held down a passenger who reportedly made his private part disappear after getting touched with a magical ring.

This was captured in a video fast circulating online media. The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, in Omole Phase 2, Ikeja according to an IG post.

The victim places a firm grip on the waist of a man believed to be passenger. He seemed determined not to let him go.

A motorist who witnessed the development was heard in the clip asking questions about how his manhood came to be missing.