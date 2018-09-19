Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Bike man loses his private part after dropping passenger

Incomplete Bike man loses his private part after dropping passenger

There was drama in Ikeja after a motorcyclist lost his penis to a passenger who reportedly stole it with a magical ring.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bike man loses his private part after dropping passenger play

An Okada rider refused to let go of a passenger who reportedly stole his private part.

(The Cable)

In Lagos, a bike man has held down a passenger who reportedly made his private part disappear after getting touched with a magical ring.

This was captured in a video fast circulating online media. The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, in Omole Phase 2, Ikeja according to an IG post.

ALSO READ: Teen disobeys mum and got his penis chopped by a shark

The victim places a firm grip on the waist of a man believed to be passenger. He seemed determined not to let him go.

A motorist who witnessed the development was heard in the clip asking questions about how his manhood came to be missing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Resurrection Man wakes up from the dead moments before burial [Video]bullet
2 No Face Mysterious person slices off baby's cheek after it died in...bullet
3 What a pity!!! 'Dead man' returns home 1 month after burial, family...bullet

Related Articles

Needing Love Woman deprived of good sex by husband feels in bondage
Below The Belt Female food seller hits man on his private part
Manhood Gone Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him
Butcher Woman cuts off husband's private part to stop him from cheating
Global Hustler Nigerian woman hides cocaine in private part to avoid detection
Unnecessary Death Teen disobeys mum and got his penis chopped by a shark

Metro

Mum sells 7-day-old baby to raise money for Christmas
Planning Ahead Mum sells 7-day-old baby to raise money for Christmas
Natures Gentle Touch Win a free hair makeover at personal brand style's institute
L-R: Akin Oyebode, CEO, LSETF; Ibiang Okoi, first prize winner, Visa LSETF Cashless Lagos Hackathon; Kemi Okunsanya, General Manager, Visa West Africa; Patrick Akinwuntan, MD/CEO, Ecobank at the 2018 Cashless Lagos Hackathon.
Cashless Lagos Hackathon Visa, LSETF bring together tech experts to create digital payment solutions for MSMEs
Two policemen caught beating LASTMA official who corrected them
Public Disgrace Two policemen caught beating LASTMA official who corrected them