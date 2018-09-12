Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Gas explosion victim visits hospital on a bike despite bad injuries

All Alone Gas explosion victim visits hospital on a bike despite bad injuries

A victim of a gas explosion accident in Nasarawa State has been captured mounting a bike as he tries to get to a hospital.

  • Published:
Gas explosion victim visits hospital on a bike despite bad injuries play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)

Despite some bad injuries noticeable on his body, a victim of a gas explosion accident in Nasarawa State, has been seen mounting a bike in order to get to the hospital.

A Facebook profile Olumide Gladstone Gbenro observed the sorry state of things in a post shared on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Gas explosion victim visits hospital on a bike despite bad injuries play

A man who survived a gas explosion incident in Nasarawa State, was transported to a hospital by riding on a motorcycle.

(Facebook/Olumide Gladstone Gbenro)

ALSO READ: Explosion from cooking gas cylinder kills 3 children

It was a reason for Gbenro to lament about an inadequate medical service in Nigeria.

"Sad photo of a Nasarawa gas explosion victim getting on a motorcycle to take himself to hospital.

"A place where our lives does not matter. Especially the poor masses look at what happened in lafia NASARAWA STATE.

"After the gas explosion the young man have to enter bike 2go and help himself.

"No medical personnels no ambulance as long as Nigeria is concerned your life's does not count. The politicians comes around only when they need your votes. After the election you are on your own.

"We are using that medium to send message across to our politicians and government of the day. I am sick and tired of this suffering and smiling in this country," Olumide Gladstone Gbenro notes in the post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s housebullet
2 Mental Health Final year student commits suicidebullet
3 Incest I only ‘chopped’ her twice - Father explains daughter’s pregnancybullet

Metro

Soldier suffocates 6-month-old stepson for crying too much
Heartless Father Soldier suffocates 6-month-old stepson for crying too much
Unilever on a mission to improve hygiene practices of more than 2 million children with Lifebuoy
Unilever Company on a mission to improve hygiene practices of more than 2 million children with Lifebuoy
Man beheads cheating wife and surrenders head at police station
The Punisher Man beheads cheating wife and surrenders her head at police station
3 suspects harvest 6-yr-old girl’s kidney for blood money
Desperate For Wealth 3 suspects harvest 6-yr-old girl’s kidney for blood money