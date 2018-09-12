news

Despite some bad injuries noticeable on his body, a victim of a gas explosion accident in Nasarawa State, has been seen mounting a bike in order to get to the hospital.

A Facebook profile Olumide Gladstone Gbenro observed the sorry state of things in a post shared on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

ALSO READ: Explosion from cooking gas cylinder kills 3 children

It was a reason for Gbenro to lament about an inadequate medical service in Nigeria.

"Sad photo of a Nasarawa gas explosion victim getting on a motorcycle to take himself to hospital.

"A place where our lives does not matter. Especially the poor masses look at what happened in lafia NASARAWA STATE.

"After the gas explosion the young man have to enter bike 2go and help himself.

"No medical personnels no ambulance as long as Nigeria is concerned your life's does not count. The politicians comes around only when they need your votes. After the election you are on your own.

"We are using that medium to send message across to our politicians and government of the day. I am sick and tired of this suffering and smiling in this country," Olumide Gladstone Gbenro notes in the post.