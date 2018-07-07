Pulse.ng logo
BBC World Service continues campaign at University of Lagos

Make More Of Your World BBC World Service continues campaign at University of Lagos

  • Published:
Make More Of Your World: BBC World Service continues campaign at University of Lagos play

L-R:  Jamie Angus ,Director of BBC World Service Group and  INSA ,Artist

BBC World Service has commissioned a huge art installation in Lagos, Nigeria to support their Make More Of Your World campaign.

This successful on-ground marketing event was witnessed by some renowned faces –  rising celebrity photographer Amazing Klef and top comedian  Omo Baba  - as well as the director of World Service, Jamie Angus.

The campaign was developed in-house by BBC Creative, who worked in partnership with the renowned graffiti writer turned artist INSA.

play

 

 INSA is at his very best when on location, creating bright and beautiful artworks straight into the environment. As part of the campaign the BBC Marketing team commissioned a wall at the University of Lagos where Insa produced a bespoke artwork that connects directly with its surroundings, literally making more of the world around us.

INSA split the wall into different frames to beautifully illustrate the story of tech and business growth. The narrative is brought to life using an image that changes ever-so-slightly each time, a labour-intensive and meticulous task.

The end result is completely mesmerising, creating a looping ‘Gif’ that blurs the offline and online worlds. At either side of the wall, people can scan QR codes taking them to YouTube pages where audiences can view the 30-second TV ad.

play
play

 

This brand campaign highlights new BBC World Service local languages that are now available to audiences in Nigeria. The main objective is to drive reach and to position the BBC as a news provider that offers something unique for audiences.

Lisa Santoro, Head of BBC Marketing, World Service, says: “This was an extremely ambitious campaign from the outset. The extensive market research, developing a creative proposition that would work across an entire country and launching in 4 languages was an amazing achievement. We delivered an integrated marketing campaign that allowed us to be innovative, creative and dynamic in a fast moving, competitive market.”

BBC World Service has enhanced existing language services and has launched 12 new services, including three in Nigeria – Igbo, Pidgin and Yoruba.

play
play

 

This means the BBC World Service will be available in 42 languages including English. Along with developing these language services BBC World Service continue to ensure their editorial offering covers News in its widest sense and that audiences are aware of this.

The campaign drives people to consume BBC News content to help them make more of their world!

