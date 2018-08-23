Pulse.ng logo
Bar man catches underage kids sipping beer and walks them out

Three boys were interrupted by a bar manager who asked them to leave the relaxation center after catching them sipping beer.

  • Published:

Three underaged kids have been escorted out of a bar where they were caught sipping beer.

An elderly bar manager walks up to the trio to interrupt their private gathering.

(LIB)

 

As the manager addresses them, a youngster in the group held out a cup of beer as he listened.

ALSO READ: Congo church heals members with a sip of beer

Beer-loving prophet pictured kissing wife and housemaid

A Tanzanian prophet, Onesmo Machibya has been arrested by the police after a picture of him kissing his wife and housemaid went viral.

It was alleged that Machibya who is also known as Nabii Tito, also preached with a bottle of beer in his hands.

Bar man catches underaged kids sipping beer and walks them out play

Nabii Tito was captured kissing his wife and housemaid in public.

(Tuko)

 

His action has generated widespread condemnation from his countrymen who accused him of setting a bad example.

According to Tuko News, a statement released by a police spokesperson Simon Sirro confirmed that the 'man of God' was arrested following public complaints.

He promised that the prophet who was also described as "a devil's agent" will be dealt with.

A group of policemen were pictured interrogating Machibya who wore a white garment and a cross around his neck.

