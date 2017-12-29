Home > Gist > Metro >

Zimbabwean man caught having sex with prostitute at wife's burial

A man who heard the philanderers vocalizing during sexual intercourse reported them to neighbours.

A graveyard. play

A graveyard.

In Gweru, Zimbabwe, a man named Luscious Chiturumani was caught having sex with a prostitute while attending his late wife's burial.

Hmetro reported that the subject who visited his in-laws resided in Chiredzi for the occasion introduced his company as his sister. Both were allocated a room where they were found having sexual intercourse in the morning following their arrival.

The philanderers were made to take a walk of shame. play Zimbabwean man caught having sex with prostitute at wife's burial (H-Metro)

 

Reports gathered revealed that a man who was smoking by the window of where the pair were sleeping heard strange sounds which encouraged him to inform people living within the vicinity.

It was feared that the duo might be in danger. Upon opening their room, they were found entwined in the act of love making.

Grace Mtethwa, a relation of the deceased who died after a brief illness was not impressed by Chiturumani's behaviour stating that she had never encountered such an instance before.

“It is very much disgusting what my uncle has done. Humbwa chaiwo.

“He has proven to be a dog and lacking any sense of morality. How can someone come all the way from Gweru to have sex here aaah? I had never seen anything like such in my entire life.

"He was not able to fully pay the dowry of the deceased but he found the courage to bring a prostitute saying it was his sister," she said angrily.

Luscious Chiturumani was made to walk with just his pants on. play

Luscious Chiturumani was made to walk with just his pants on.

(H-Metro)

 

The disgraceful act was welcomed by mob justice according to Hmetro.

Chiturumani, who was physically abused in form of slaps and kicks received, was made to walk half naked with his company. Both had a car expected to take them away waiting as the crowd made to punish them for dishonouring the dead.

