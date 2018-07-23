news

Fidelity Flashkey is simply a feature on the Online Banking App that allows you initiate bank transactions from the keyboard on your smartphone.

Whether you’re chatting on any messaging app, sending a mail, or just browsing on your phone; you can bank in a flash without having to log into your Online Banking App.

Here’s a quick process on how to set up and transact with Fidelity Flashkey

Oh yes! Banking just got even smarter and the Fidelity Online Banking is built to give you a delightful banking experience.

Download or update your Fidelity Online Banking app today to activate and start using Fidelity Flashkey!

Fidelity Online… Banking That Suits Your Lifestyle.