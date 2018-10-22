Pulse.ng logo
Babysitter accused of killing 4-month old smiles in pictures

Babysitter smiles in mugshot upon being accused of murdering a baby

She was arrested as suspect to the murder of a two-month-old infant.

  • Published:
Babysitter accused of killing 4-month old smiles in pictures play

Babysitter, Marissa M. Tietsort accused of killing 4-month old smiles in pictures

(WSAW)

A babysitter, 28-year-old Marissa M. Tietsort has been photographed with a smile on her face after she was arrested on suspected murder of a two-month-old male infant to whom she was a babysitter in Wausau, Wisconsin.

According to WSAW, around 9:45 pm on Thursday, October 18, 2018, officials responded to the call of an unresponsive infant at Northway Coin Laundry.

The police reports that the infant’s mother had customarily gone to pick him from Tietsort’s house and put him in the backseat. Upon getting home, she tried to take him out of the back seat when she found him unresponsive.

ALSO READ: Woman who leads kidnap and murder gang has been arrested

Sadly, the child was pronounced dead on the scene as all efforts by an ambulance to revive him proved abortive. Investigations so far inform that the infant probably died before his mother picked him up.

The babysitter has since been arrested and charged with child abuse, but details of the infant’s death have not been ascertained. Tietsort has, however, showed no remorse. An autopsy has however been performed on the infant.

