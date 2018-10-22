Female leader of kidnap-for-ransom gang arrested

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

It’s 2018, the leader of a kidnap and murder ring, Hauwa Yinusa wears a hijab, signaling her deep-rooted belief in Islam. She has been arrested alongside her two gang members.

Upon being arrested, the following were recovered; three AK47 rifles, 38 rounds of AK47 ammunition, one Honda Hennessey car belonging to a victim and one cutlass.

On Sunday, October 21, 2018, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood issued a statement issued that named the other two suspects as Nura Dahiru, also known as ‘Ula’, and Buhari Hamisu, also known as ‘Wiseman’.

The statement reads, “Arrest of vicious and notorious kidnap-for-ransom gang led by a woman, Hawa Yunusa, from Masaka, Nasarawa State, who leads so many kidnapping gangs has been arrested for several kidnappings of prominent Nigerians, including one Aisha Haruna (a businesswoman) referred to as Zainab by her family and friends, who was kidnapped and later killed and abandoned by this gang in the bush at Uke town, Nasarawa State.”

They robbed and killed Aisha Haruna and stole her car, a Honda Hennessey. They have since changed the colour of the Honda car.

The two other suspects Nura Dahiru a.k.a Ula and Buhari Hamisu a.k.a Wiseman were recruited by Hawa Yinusa.

The gang terrorized the Abuja, Nasarawa and Plateau States environment through kidnap-for-ransom of innocent people, forced ATM withdrawals.

It is expected that they will soon be charged.