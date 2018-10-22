Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Female leader of kidnap-for-ransom gang arrested

Woman who leads kidnap and murder gang has been arrested

The gang has been terrorizing the Abuja, Nasarawa, and Plateau States environment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Female leader of kidnap-for-ransom gang arrested play

Female leader of kidnap-for-ransom gang, Hauwa Yunusa (Far right) has been arrested

(My Celebrity & I)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

It’s 2018, the leader of a kidnap and murder ring, Hauwa Yinusa wears a hijab, signaling her deep-rooted belief in Islam. She has been arrested alongside her two gang members.

Upon being arrested, the following were recovered; three AK47 rifles, 38 rounds of AK47 ammunition, one Honda Hennessey car belonging to a victim and one cutlass.

On Sunday, October 21, 2018, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood issued a statement issued that named the other two suspects as Nura Dahiru, also known as ‘Ula’, and Buhari Hamisu, also known as ‘Wiseman’.
 .
 The statement reads, “Arrest of vicious and notorious kidnap-for-ransom gang led by a woman, Hawa Yunusa, from Masaka, Nasarawa State, who leads so many kidnapping gangs has been arrested for several kidnappings of prominent Nigerians, including one Aisha Haruna (a businesswoman) referred to as Zainab by her family and friends, who was kidnapped and later killed and abandoned by this gang in the bush at Uke town, Nasarawa State.”

ALSO READ: Bobrisky offers helping hand to man reportedly living with HIV, promises N200k every month

They robbed and killed Aisha Haruna and stole her car, a Honda Hennessey. They have since changed the colour of the Honda car.

The two other suspects Nura Dahiru a.k.a Ula and Buhari Hamisu a.k.a Wiseman were recruited by Hawa Yinusa. 

The gang terrorized the Abuja, Nasarawa and Plateau States environment through kidnap-for-ransom of innocent people, forced ATM withdrawals.

It is expected that they will soon be charged.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 ‘Only a foolish man will smoke weed if his wife has big buttocks’ – Rev...bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Man thinks he has made it in life after meeting Kim Kardashianbullet

Related Articles

Father reports his Yahoo boy son to EFCC after he buys a house and shop
Paternity Fraud: Man discovers all four children are not his via compulsory DNA test at US Embassy
Woman accidentally falls into shark tank during feeding time
The differences between a 'yahoo boy' and a 'fraud boy'
Couple sell their ONE-DAY-OLD baby for N250, 000 to escape poverty
Woman kills herself and her children after her husband fakes his own death
On Facebook: Young lady celebrates and thanks God that she lost her virginity

Metro

Babysitter accused of killing 4-month old smiles in pictures
Babysitter smiles in mugshot upon being accused of murdering a baby
19-year old female blogger buys her parents two exotic cars
19-year old female blogger buys her parents two exotic cars
Delta man set to marry two women at the same time
Delta man set to marry two women at the same time
How Nigerians can play for the biggest lottery jackpot in history
How Nigerians can play for the biggest lottery jackpot in history
X
Advertisement