Armed robber steals car but dies in it hours later

Paid With His Life Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he could escape

Hours after stealing a car with with his gang, an armed robber turned up dead in an accident.

  • Published:
Armed robber steals car but dies in it hours later play

A car thief died in an accident while trying to escape with the vehicle.

(Press)
A member of a gang of thieves has been confirmed dead in a car he stole from a woman in Katsina State.

The vehicle was reportedly snatched at her residence on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he could escape play

Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he could escape

(Willis Towers Watson Wire)

 

According to Punch News, the police who responded to a distress call found the deceased dead hours after the car was stolen by his gang.

He had been involved in an accident while trying to escape with the vehicle.

“On Wednesday, a patrol team attached to the Sabon Gari Police Division received a distress call that armed robbers had attacked one Hajiya Aisha Abdullahi in her house at Sabuwar Unguwar Quarters, Katsina.

"They robbed her of one Toyota Highlander with number plate, AS 579 KTS.

“The police team swung into action and while moving towards the scene of the robbery, the policemen sighted a vehicle with the said description at an accident scene adjacent to GRA Jumamat mosque.

“The only occupant, suspected to be one of the robbers, died in the accident," state police commissioner Muhammadu Wakili confirmed.

ALSO READ: Man who robs motorists on Oshodi bridge meets his end

Armed robber steals car but dies in it hours later play

Three men handcuffed in a picture are reportedly members of the car robbery gang.

(Katsina Post)

 

Three other suspects Sanusi Abdullahi, 22; Mansur Abdullahi, 21; and Aliyu Salisu, 22, involved in the robbery have been arrested says a Punch News report.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

