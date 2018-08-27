news

A gift can leave you with a warm and loving feeling but can also lead to waste. Regardless of the events or seasons, there are always eco-friendly gift ideas that are unique and affordable. Awesome gifts that have negative carbon footprint? Yes, you heard me right. These present ideas are capable of reducing waste, save the environment and you don’t need to break the bank to buy them.

Not all gifts we give our loved ones usually impact our environment positively because some of them are non-biodegradable and do more harm to our environment than good. According to the Clean Air Council, each year in the United States, 4 million tons go from logs to landfills to make shopping bags and gifts wrapping papers. Pollution is being caused to our planet almost every second and one of the practical approach we can take to help our mother nature is to think green when we are giving a gift.

Ready to embrace the more sustainable lifestyle? Here we’ve scouted the 6 best eco-friendly gift ideas for you!

Solar Phone Charger

Smartphones are now an essential part of our lives because they touch every aspect of what we do on a daily basis. If you are considering giving your loved ones an excellent eco-friendly gift that is affordable, solar phone charger will put smiles on the face of whomever you are giving it to and make our environment a safe place. They can charge their phone wherever they are with the solar phone charger and will never run out of battery.

The recyclable microfiber beach towel

GoBreezie beach towel is crafted by BreezyFiber™ fabric, the innovative microfiber contributes to the excellent performance of the towel, making it sand-free, quick dry and super absorbent. Think about going to the beach without worrying about the sand all over the place again, not to mention the annoying post-beach sand removal process.The best part of GoBreezie is that it uses certified recycled material and commits to a less carbon release manufacturing method. Find out more at GoBreezie website .

The 100% cashmere scarf

Ovcio’s pure cashmere scarf is made from the finest fibers from cashmere goats, the only animals that can produce the ultra comfort, dreamy and luxurious fibers. There is nothing quite like the soft touch of cashmere on your skin. The premium organic cashmere scarf is not only the most delicate and warmest yarn, but it is also a very durable product, with proper maintenance it will easily last ten years. If you are looking for something good for your friend who loves fashion, 100% cashmere scarf is a perfect choice.

Plant-dyed wool scarf

The scarf is an essential accessory that makes a strong fashion statement. Gifting with a wool scarf that is plant-dyed is totally awesome. The color of each wool scarf will differs since all colors are natural and botanical, and it won’t cause as harm to the skin as well. Unlike traditional chemical dying process which will release toxic run-off, the plant-dyed creates zero carbon footprint.

Seed pack

Everyone will be happy to receive an interesting seed pack. Seeing seeds planted by yourself growing is pure joy and hope. While the plants are growing, they absorb carbon dioxide and helps cool the earth by reducing greenhouse gases. Giving a seed pack, giving hope to your loved ones and help our environment at the same time.

Botanical perfume

We are more environmentally aware than ever, and if you are looking for an environmental-friendly perfume that smells like spring, check on the botanical perfume. The natural refreshing odor will accompany you for the whole season.

Conclusion

When choosing for gifts, make sure it’s a gift that will be useful and excite the recipient. Think for our mother planet and pick a sustainable way possible.

