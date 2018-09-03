3 young cultists made to dig out corpse of man they killed

news

The police in Bayelsa State have exhumed the corpse of a man reportedly killed by three young cultists of a rival group.

According to reports, the trio were apprehended on Friday, August 31, 2018, while they were on their way to meet a herbalist who will help them heal bullet wounds they sustained in a gun shootout.

The Linda Ikeji Blog (LIB) confirms that the youngsters were arrested following a collaboration between the Bayelsa State Volunteers and the Nigeria Police Force.

A picture showing the trio reveals a grin of pain due to the intensity of their injuries, some covered in bandages. The search to capture the group lasted to the deep end of a bush.

Meanwhile, the corpse of Kali Dede, reportedly killed by the group, has been deposited at a mortuary in the state.