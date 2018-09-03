3 young cultists made to dig out corpse of man they killed

Three gang members have been apprehended while meeting a herbalist to help cure wounds sustained in a gun shootout.
According to reports, the trio were apprehended on Friday, August 31, 2018, while they were on their way to meet a herbalist who will help them heal bullet wounds they sustained in a gun shootout.
The Linda Ikeji Blog (LIB) confirms that the youngsters were arrested following a collaboration between the Bayelsa State Volunteers and the Nigeria Police Force.
A picture showing the trio reveals a grin of pain due to the intensity of their injuries, some covered in bandages. The search to capture the group lasted to the deep end of a bush.
Meanwhile, the corpse of Kali Dede, reportedly killed by the group, has been deposited at a mortuary in the state.