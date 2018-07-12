Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him

Manhood Gone Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him

A policeman is recovering at a hospital but will soon be investigated for allegedly raping a teenage boy.

  • Published:
Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him play

A policeman who tried to rape a 14-year-old boy has lost his penis.

[Image not actual person]

(Press)

The police in Katsina State are embarrassed over the conduct of one its men who reportedly had his private part cut off by a little boy he tried to rape.

Before the incident on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, the policeman who was not named has had encounter with others.

Vanguard News confirmed this in a report.

Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him play

A little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him

(AP)

 

A police spokesperson Gambo Isah expressed disappointment over the alleged rape but promised a thorough investigation as soon as the officer has fully recovered.

Punishment awaits the policeman if he is found guilty.

"We received the news with dismay. We are not expecting our men to be involved in this kind of act.

"He is in the General Hospital at Faskari and has been referred to the General Hospital, Katsina, but is still in Faskari.

"The Command is investigating the matter. Immediately he recovers, we will investigate the matter and get all the witnesses.

"If found wanting, he will face necessary disciplinary action and charged to court," Isah told Vanguard.

ALSO READ: In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs

SS3 pupil can't decide on which of 5 teachers got her pregnant

It is a difficult task for a secondary school pupil Sa’adatu who cannot fish out any of five teachers who got her pregnant.

The instructors of the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic located in Kebbi State have been dismissed as a result.

According to Punch News, the scandal has gathered a lot of attention from locals.

SS3 pupil can't decide which of 5 teachers got her pregnant play

A pupil reads to his classmates.

(Press)

 

A committee which submitted its report to the school management on Monday recommended the dismissals.

“The management has dismissed the teachers and the victim has also been expelled from the school.

“Each of the teachers confessed that they had sexual relationship with the victim separately.

“The concerned teachers were sacked, while a male pupil, who was discovered to be her boyfriend, was also expelled,” says a private source who spoke to Punch.

Mallam Oumar Woulandakoye, the vice-principal at the school confirmed to Punch that the teachers were made to appear before a school management board before they were dismissed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 In Ondo Ex-Deputy Gov's daughter found dead in boyfriend's housebullet
2 Khadijat Oluboyo Details of how ex Deputy Gov’s daughter was killed...bullet
3 A Father's Pain Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State speaks on...bullet

Related Articles

Below The Belt Female food seller hits man on his private part
Love Lost My husband beats me, steals from me, infects me with STD - wife
Totally Fed Up! Woman wants divorce from husband who makes private part itch badly
Too Extreme? Provoked woman cuts bae's private part for leaking sex tape
Bobrisky Fans make assumptions as cross-dresser kisses Tonto Dikeh
Pervert In The Family 43-yr-old rapes 11-yr-old niece
Till We Die To prevent cheating, love birds swear blood covenant in video
Butcher Woman cuts off husband's private part to stop him from cheating
Global Hustler Nigerian woman hides cocaine in private part to avoid detection

Metro

64-year-old man kills grandson under the influence of alcohol
Strange But True 64-year-old granddad kills grandson under the influence of alcohol
Man to spend 1 year in prison for stealing she-goat
Good For You Man to spend 1 year in prison for stealing she-goat
Spar Nigeria wins "outstanding retail brand of the year award"
Excellence Awards Spar Nigeria wins "outstanding retail brand of the year award"
In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs
Bad Record In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs