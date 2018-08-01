Pulse.ng logo
Danuel Drayton pleads not guilty to killing Tinder date

Danuel Drayton Man accused of killing 7 women from dating sites, pleads not guilty

Apart from strangling Samantha Stewart to death, Drayton is also suspected of raping another Tinder during a meeting.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Daniel Drayton accused of murdering Tinder date pleads not guilty play

Danuel Drayton is calm as a policeman makes to usher him into a vehicle.

(ABC News)

Danuel Drayton, a man accused of strangling Tinder date Samantha Stewart to death has pleaded not guilty to using dating apps to rape and murder women.

Stewart, a 29-year-old nurse was reportedly killed at her residence in Jamaica, Queens.

Daniel Drayton accused of murdering Tinder date pleads not guilty play

Investigators have connected Daniel Drayton to a rape incident which occurred in Brooklyn in June 2018.

(Linda Ikeji Blog)

 

According to CBS New York, the accused submitted the plea on Monday, July 30, 2018.

The victim Stewart who reportedly lost some of her teeth was found dead on the floor of her bedroom 13 days prior.

Police officers responded to a call made by the nurse's father shortly after her brother notified him of her passing.

Daniel Drayton accused of murdering Tinder date Samantha Stewart pleads not guilty play

Samantha Steward was found dead on a bedroom floor in her apartment. Her father soon notified the police who are now knee-deep into investigation.

(Heavy)

ALSO READ: This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sites

More reports confirmed that Danuel Drayton bought a one-way to California in the aftermath of her death. He was able to do this using the victim's credit card says a report by CBS.

“So this individual is known to us and it is believed by us that this individual uses dating websites to meet women and then victimize these women," Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea stated while addressing reporters on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

A month before this, Drayton reportedly raped an unnamed woman in Brooklyn.

Daniel Drayton accused of murdering Tinder date Samantha Stewart pleads not guilty play

Investigators have urged potential victims to come forward with any information.

(ABC News)

 

Heavy News also reports that the accused choked her while she was trying to leave an apartment in a Brooklyn neighbourhood and raped her.

The police have urged other potential victims to come forward as investigation concerning the murder of Samantha Stewart reaches intensity.

