Danuel Drayton pleads not guilty to killing Tinder date

Danuel Drayton, a man accused of strangling Tinder date Samantha Stewart to death has pleaded not guilty to using dating apps to rape and murder women.

Stewart, a 29-year-old nurse was reportedly killed at her residence in Jamaica, Queens.

According to CBS New York, the accused submitted the plea on Monday, July 30, 2018.

The victim Stewart who reportedly lost some of her teeth was found dead on the floor of her bedroom 13 days prior.

Police officers responded to a call made by the nurse's father shortly after her brother notified him of her passing.

More reports confirmed that Danuel Drayton bought a one-way to California in the aftermath of her death. He was able to do this using the victim's credit card says a report by CBS.

“So this individual is known to us and it is believed by us that this individual uses dating websites to meet women and then victimize these women," Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea stated while addressing reporters on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

A month before this, Drayton reportedly raped an unnamed woman in Brooklyn.

Heavy News also reports that the accused choked her while she was trying to leave an apartment in a Brooklyn neighbourhood and raped her.

The police have urged other potential victims to come forward as investigation concerning the murder of Samantha Stewart reaches intensity.