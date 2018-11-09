Pulse.ng logo
129 inmates of Enugu Maximum Prisons to sit for NECO examinations

The NPS Public Relations Officer in Enugu, Mr Chukwuemeka Monday made the disclosure in a statement issued in Enugu on Thursday.

129 inmates of Enugu Maximum Prisons to sit for NECO examinations/Illustration (The News Nigeria)

No fewer than 129 inmates of the Enugu Maximum Security Prison of the Nigeria Prison Service (NPS) will sit for the National Examination Council (NECO) November/December examination.

Monday said that the Deputy Controller of Prison, Mr Ibrahim Usman confirmed that the number was the highest since inception of the prison centre for the examination.

The service spokesperson said that the inmates had been well tutored and prepared by best hands to put up a good performance and surpass 2017 performance.

He recalled that 81 inmates performed excellently in the 2017 NECO having passed all their subjects with credit including English and Mathematics.

