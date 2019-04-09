The robbery which according to dailypost, lasted for more than one hour during the day time on Monday, April 8, 2019, occurred at Isewa Quarters, Ido-Ani, headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The armed robbers, numbering about six who arrived in a Sports Utility Vehicle, SUV, were said to have blown open the bank security door with an explosive after shooting sporadically, carting away an undisclosed amount of money.

According to an eyewitnesses, some customers were seriously injured, two customers who were at the bank’s ATM point were shot dead with other five staffs of the bank, during the operation.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Command, Femi Joseph confirmed the report stating that he could not give any details yet.