An analysis of Nigeria’s smartphone industry: Led by Android or iOS mobiles?

Figures from Counterpoint state that, in the third quarter of 2020, Samsung retained its position as a leading smartphone brand, with 22 per cent of the market share. Moreover, the same data shows that Apple has dropped considerably behind their competitors, as they now occupy just 11 per cent of the industry.

Along with being behind Samsung, the iPhone's creators also now trail both Xiaomi and Huawei. But does Nigeria’s smartphone market mirror these changing consumer habits? Well, let’s take a look.

Who Dominates the Nigerian Phone Market?

In the third quarter of 2020, Apple lost its status as a top-three smartphone brand. Compared to the final period of 2018, Apple has since suffered a market share decline of six per cent, and are now 11 per cent behind Samsung, as opposed to one per cent from late 2018.

On the face of it, Nigeria mirrors global trends in predominantly being dominated by five smartphone brands. However, in the second quarter of 2019, Apple wasn’t one of the top-five leading developers. In analysing Counterpoint’s information for a fair comparison to global figures, it’s evident that the West African country doesn’t follow broader trends regarding the popularity of the Californian-based company’s products.

Although Apple wasn’t recognised as a named brand, 16 per cent of Nigeria's smartphone market share in 2019 consisted of unnamed developers. As such, it remains possible that the iPhone creators may captivate some local phone users, but that's somewhat unlikely. According to Mobility, iPhones aren’t immensely popular in Africa’s thriving smartphone market.

Instead, Chinese brands, such as Huawei, Infinix, Itel, and Tecno, account for a combined 67 per cent of the Nigerian market. Upon factoring in Samsung’s hold on consumers, at least 90 per cent of the country’s smartphone share consists of Android-operating mobiles.

In many ways, this Android-orientated dominance reflects global trends. Based on earlier statistics, the worldwide share of iOS mobiles sits at 11 per cent. While this is significantly higher than in Nigeria, it does indicate that the global share of Android phones almost matches the West African country’s preference for the alternative operating system. Techno, who utilise Android systems, lead the way in Nigeria, with smartphones such as the Tecno Camon 16 Premier enticing consumers with its 6.9-inch LCD.

How Does it Compare?

While Nigeria doesn't appear have an iPhone fascination, data from Statscounter show that Africa’s three leading brands of December 2020 consisted of Samsung, Huawei, and Apple, respectively. Throughout the continent, Apple’s share sat at 12.11 per cent, which is just over 1 per cent more than the developer's global split. Spearheaded by the above creators, the region’s smartphone industry has reached new heights while retaining its love of Android-powered mobiles.

Compared to Asia, for example, Africa shares a love of Chinese smartphone brands. The Southeast Asian market is somewhat unique in that it’s not led by Samsung, who recently dropped behind OPPO in the second quarter of Q2.

It's clear that Nigeria has an undeniable preference for Android phones. Although one sole component doesn’t make them superior to iPhones, it's clear that global consumers enjoy the operating system’s concise user interface, more detailed hardware, and ability to run the latest mobile games. Furthermore, from a gaming standpoint, Android phones have also long possessed a larger storage capacity and a smoother internet browser experience.

Dominated by Chinese Brands with Apple Out of Favour

Not only are Apple smartphones few and far between throughout Nigeria, but they are also principally unpopular. Chinese developers' local dominance indicates that the Californian-based company’s inability to crack the market somewhat relates to its operating system. Globally, the Android attraction continues to grow, and trends within the West African country emphatically reflect that.