Yul Edochie ask Reps not to blame Nollywood for rituals

Following the accusation implied by the House of Representatives who recently tasked Adedayo Thomas, the executive director, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) “to rise to the mandate of the agency as the clearinghouse for all movies produced in the country” to stop portraying ritual killings in a good light in their movies following the spike in ritual killings being experienced in the country. The veteran actor has now responded to the lawmakers via an Instagram post faulting the allegations.