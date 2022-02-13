Following the accusation implied by the House of Representatives who recently tasked Adedayo Thomas, the executive director, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) “to rise to the mandate of the agency as the clearinghouse for all movies produced in the country” to stop portraying ritual killings in a good light in their movies following the spike in ritual killings being experienced in the country. The veteran actor has now responded to the lawmakers via an Instagram post faulting the allegations.
Yul Edochie ask Reps not to blame Nollywood for rituals
The Nigerian actor has tasked the lawmakers to fix the country rather than blame the movie industry.
Edochie said in his post that the portrayal of rituals in their movies only mirrors the reality on the ground within the country, in order to draw attention to the vices. He then continued to insist that the lawmakers who have true power are the ones who can bring about lasting change in the country.
“Nollywood is only showing what happens in society. Nigerians are wallowing in extreme poverty. A hungry man is an angry man, fix the country and crime will go away. Don’t blame Nollywood.” he said in the post.
He then urged the lawmakers to face their jobs of bringing lasting change through policy rather than criticising Nollywood efforts.
