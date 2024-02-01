ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Zlatan kicks off 2024 with stellar collaboration with Asake

Adeayo Adebiyi

Hitmaker Zlatan returns with a new single 'Bust Down' featuring Asake.

Zlatan returns with a new single 'Bust Down' featuring Asake
Zlatan returns with a new single 'Bust Down' featuring Asake

Recommended articles

The rapper has made a name for himself as a reliable hitmaker whose appearance uplifts every song. He has collaborated and delivered hit records for Davido, Burna Boy, and more recently Wizkid.

Zlatan's hitmaking consistency captures his good ear for distinctive production, versatility, and dynamism to adjust to the needs of different genres and artists.

His latest single, 'Bust Down' with Afrobeats superstar Asake is another proof of Zlatan's resilience in pushing the boundaries of his career and his longevity in the game. The Afrobeats and Amapiano fusion see Asake & Zlatan celebrate their success achieved through hard work and divine intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 'Bust Down,' Zlatan expresses gratitude for being blessed and acknowledges the challenges faced on the journey. The chorus serves as a powerful mantra that resonates with the listener.

The song is crafted to motivate listeners that they have what it takes to achieve their goals while also serving as a party-starting jam.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's a complete timeline of Lil Frosh and ThaCuteGeminme's relationship

Here's a complete timeline of Lil Frosh and ThaCuteGeminme's relationship

Lil Frosh pleads with Davido to accept him back to DMW, reaffirms innocence

Lil Frosh pleads with Davido to accept him back to DMW, reaffirms innocence

Apple Music launches collaborative playlist, song credit, other new features

Apple Music launches collaborative playlist, song credit, other new features

Ajebo Hustlers team up with Odumodublvck for new single 'Celine Dion'

Ajebo Hustlers team up with Odumodublvck for new single 'Celine Dion'

Zlatan kicks off 2024 with stellar collaboration with Asake

Zlatan kicks off 2024 with stellar collaboration with Asake

130-episode epic drama series 'Cheta M' debuts on Showmax on February 12

130-episode epic drama series 'Cheta M' debuts on Showmax on February 12

YouTube terminates TB Joshua's Emmanuel TV channel after BBC exposé

YouTube terminates TB Joshua's Emmanuel TV channel after BBC exposé

Davido says he has put in the work to deserve 20 Grammys

Davido says he has put in the work to deserve 20 Grammys

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie warns Nigerians of the dangers of smoking

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie warns Nigerians of the dangers of smoking

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All the records that could be broken at the 2024 Grammy Awards

All the records that could be broken at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Sensational Afropop star Ta Liebe drops eagerly awaited EP 'The Vibe'

Sensational Afropop star Ta Liebe drops eagerly awaited EP 'The Vibe'

Rising star Shilee teams up with hitmaker Reward Beatz for new singles

Rising star Shilee teams up with hitmaker Reward Beatz for new singles

30 unforgettable hit songs from P-Square (Spotify)

30 unforgettable hit songs from P-Square