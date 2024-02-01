Zlatan kicks off 2024 with stellar collaboration with Asake

The rapper has made a name for himself as a reliable hitmaker whose appearance uplifts every song. He has collaborated and delivered hit records for Davido, Burna Boy, and more recently Wizkid.

Zlatan's hitmaking consistency captures his good ear for distinctive production, versatility, and dynamism to adjust to the needs of different genres and artists.

His latest single, 'Bust Down' with Afrobeats superstar Asake is another proof of Zlatan's resilience in pushing the boundaries of his career and his longevity in the game. The Afrobeats and Amapiano fusion see Asake & Zlatan celebrate their success achieved through hard work and divine intervention.

In 'Bust Down,' Zlatan expresses gratitude for being blessed and acknowledges the challenges faced on the journey. The chorus serves as a powerful mantra that resonates with the listener.