Young Jonn announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Born and raised in Ibadan before making the move to Lagos to pursue his passion for music, Young Jonn “The Wicked Producer” made a name for himself as Nigeria’s production king behind huge hits like Kizz Daniel’s “Mama”, Mayorkun’s “True” and Olamide’s “Wo!!”, "Bobo", “Science Student” and many more.

His transition from critically acclaimed producer to Afrobeats artist took place with the release of his single “Dada”, his debut under label Chocolate City Music. This rebranded the producer as a vocal force poised to take on the industry. The release of his hypnotic debut EP, Love is not Enough, available to stream on Apple Music, reinforces this fact over five warm, groove-filled tracks.

As the latest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Nigeria, Young Jonn will be featured across Apple Music’s Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre agnostic and represents a line-up of artists the Apple Music global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

Young Jonn joins T.I Blaze, Browny Pondis, Ajebo Hustlers, Jaido P, Wavy The Creator and SGaWD as Apple Music’s growing stable of Up Next Artists from Nigeria.

The vast global Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, Amy Shark, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Claudio, Sigrid, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don, Bad Bunny, Juice WLRD, Bazzi, Jax Jones, NCT 127, Summer Walker, Tierra Whack, Dean Lewis, Pink Sweat$, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Clairo, Lunay, Jessie Reyez, Orville Peck, Victoria Monét, Ingrid Andress, Conan Gray, Don Toliver, Rema, BENEE, Holly Humberstone, Natanael Cano, Givēon, beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, Tate McRae, Foushee and Tems.

