Artist: Young Jonn
Young Jonn releases debut project, 'Love Is Not Enough'
After creatings hits for almost a decade as a music producer, Young Jonn takes a bold step with Love Is Not Enough his debut project as a recording artist.
Album Title: Love Is Not Enough
Genre: Dancehall, Afrobeats, Afro-Pop
Date of Release: April 1, 2022
Producers: Smyley, Niphkeyz, Young Jonn, Type A, Magicsticks
Album Art:
Length: 5 songs, 12 minutes 37 seconds
Features: 1 - Vedo
Label: Chocolate City
Singles: 1 - Dada
Details/Takeaway: When the album was announced, he wrote this on his Instagram account, "LOVE IS NOT ENOUGH is out now ! Link in bio ☝🏾 lemme know your best songs 🔥".
