Young Jonn releases debut project, 'Love Is Not Enough'

Onyema Courage

After creatings hits for almost a decade as a music producer, Young Jonn takes a bold step with Love Is Not Enough his debut project as a recording artist.

Inside Young Jonn's 'Love Is Not Enough'

Artist: Young Jonn

Album Title: Love Is Not Enough

Genre: Dancehall, Afrobeats, Afro-Pop

Date of Release: April 1, 2022

Producers: Smyley, Niphkeyz, Young Jonn, Type A, Magicsticks

Length: 5 songs, 12 minutes 37 seconds

Features: 1 - Vedo

Label: Chocolate City

Singles: 1 - Dada

Details/Takeaway: When the album was announced, he wrote this on his Instagram account, "LOVE IS NOT ENOUGH is out now ! Link in bio ☝🏾 lemme know your best songs 🔥".

