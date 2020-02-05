Date: February 5, 2020

Song Title: Shekere

Artist: Yemi Alade featuring Angelique Kidjo

Genre: Calypso, Kwaito

Producer: TBA

Album: Woman of Steel

Video Director: Ovie Etseyatse

Label: Effyzie/UMG Europe

Details/Takeaway: 'Shekere' is the African version of a tambourine. This collaboration between the 'Mama Africa' and Grammy-winning legend, Angelique Kidjo gets a video which seems impeccably timed. The song also has interpolations of 'Wombo Lombo,' Kidjo's classic tune.

