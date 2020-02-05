Date: February 5, 2020
Song Title: Shekere
Artist: Yemi Alade featuring Angelique Kidjo
Genre: Calypso, Kwaito
Producer: TBA
Album: Woman of Steel
Video Director: Ovie Etseyatse
Label: Effyzie/UMG Europe
Details/Takeaway: 'Shekere' is the African version of a tambourine. This collaboration between the 'Mama Africa' and Grammy-winning legend, Angelique Kidjo gets a video which seems impeccably timed. The song also has interpolations of 'Wombo Lombo,' Kidjo's classic tune.
You can watch the video below;