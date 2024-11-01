RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's 'Joro' becomes reaches new milestone in the United States

Adeayo Adebiyi

Wizkid's hit single 'Joro' has now sold 500,000 units in the US.

Wizkid's 'Joro' released in September 2019 is now eligible for an RIAA gold certification after it reached 500,000 units in sales in the United States.

Since its release, the single has enjoyed success both in Nigeria and internationally where it contributed to the global exportation of Afrobeats.

The Northboi-produced song has accumulated 125 million Spotify streams while also becoming one of the most viewed Afrobeats music videos on YouTube with 290 million clicks.

'Joro' adds to Wizkid's list of RIAA certifications which extends his record as the most certified Nigerian artist in the United States.

The Grammy winner remains the only Nigerian with a diamond song in the US thanks to his guest appearance on Drake's 'One Dance'.

Wizkid's other certification includes a 4X platinum plaque for 'Essence' feat Tems and 'Come Closer' feat Drake.

The multi-award-winning star has notched gold plaques for 'Soco', 'Mood' feat BNXN, 'Call Me Everyday' with Chris Brown, and 'Brown Skin Girl' with Beyonce and Saint Jhn.

He's also one of the 4 Nigerian artists with RIAA-certified projects with his Grammy-nominated fourth album 'Made In Lagos'.

Adeayo Adebiyi

Wizkid's 'Joro' becomes reaches new milestone in the United States

