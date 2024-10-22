RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' joins Nigerian albums with highest RIAA certification

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy's Grammy-nominated album has now sold 500,000 units in the United States.

The album released in 2022 has now sold 500,000 units in the United States thus earning it an RIAA Gold plaque.

This feat comes courtesy of the hit records the album delivered including 'Last Last' which spent multiple weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 peaking at NO. 44.

His hit collaboration 'For My Hand' featuring Grammy-winning British star Ed Sheeran and guest appearances from J Hus, J Balvin, and Khalid all contributed to the album's international success.

With its latest feat, 'Love, Damini' joins Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos,' Rema's 'Raves & Roses (Ultra)', and Tems' 'For Broken Ears' as Nigerian albums with RIAA Gold certification.

A common denominator these albums share is having hit records that all enjoyed a decent spell on the Billboard Hot 100.

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' housed the hit record 'Essence' remix featuring Tems and Justin Bieber which peaked at NO. 9 on the chart. Rema's 'Raves & Roses (Ultra)' spawned the global hit 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez which reached a record-setting NO. 3 peak. Tems' 'For Broken Ears' has the smash hit 'Free Mind' which spent multiple weeks on the chart.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

