Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches 700 million views on YouTube in road to 1 billion

In another landmark feat, 'Calm Down' music video with Selena Gomez has now reached 700 million views.

While both the videos of the original and the remake have cumulatively surpassed 1 billion views, the Selena Gomez-assisted version continues to aim for the lofty heights of becoming the first Nigerian music video to reach 1 billion views.

The single released in February 2022 as one of the lead singles off Rema's debut album 'Calm Down' has enjoyed unprecedented success across Africa and beyond.

The single topped charts in North Africa, India, and the Middle East which earned Rema a Guinness world record.

The single also reached a Nigerian peak position of NO. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart while also charting in multiple countries across Europe.

'Calm Down' recently won the maiden Afrobeats category at the 2023 MTV EMAs where he fended off competition from other superstars like Davido, Burna Boy, and Asake.