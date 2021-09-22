On September 21, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's groundbreaking Billboard Hot 100 hit, 'Essence' was rumoured to have hit one million in sales equivalent.
Wizkid's 'Essence' set to become the first Nigerian record to hit platinum in the US
After it fell last week, 'Essence' is back to No. 17 on the charts.
This news was broken by the reliable Chart Data. This comes barely two weeks after the record was certified Gold in the US, becoming Wizkid's second Gold record after 'Come Closer' featuring Drake. With this milestone, 'Essence' becomes the first Nigerian song to go platinum in the US.
After it fell last week, 'Essence' is back to No. 17 on the charts. Recently, Nigeria's premier music chart publication, Turntable Charts also reported that 'Essence' has been the third biggest Nigerian song of 2021, so far.
