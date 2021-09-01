RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's 'Essence' is a No. 1 song in the US

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The position is on this week's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

Wizkid and Justin Beiber (Instagram)

On Monday, August 31, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's smash hit single, 'Essence' featuring Tems hit a new peak of 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. On the same day, the record hit No. 1 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart this week.

Recommended articles
www.instagram.com

This comes after the song hit #16 on the chart last week Monday, 13 days after the remix with Bieber was released. The Canadian superstar also shot his own video for the song.

A day prior to August 20, a Twitter account, Wizkid Radio written that, "Due to the remix with Justin Bieber, Essence received 23.2 million radio audience in the US, with 87.3 thousand unit sales this week. Rises to 58% chart points and emerging as the highest gainer amongst 100 songs.

"Predicted to reach a new peak of #16 on Billboard Hot 100."

Two days ago, 'Essence' also became the official No. 1 song on Shazam, in the US.

You can watch thoughts around the song on 'Facts Only';

What does Wizkid's 'Essence (Remix)' with Justin Bieber mean for Afrobeats? | Pulse Facts Only

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid's 'Essence' is a No. 1 song in the US

Dababy jumps on Wizkid's 'Essence'

BBNaija 2021: Video of Tega & Boma kissing emerges amid husband's cheating claim

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s husband says cheating on her broke their bond

Basketmouth's wife Elsie narrates how two hospitals rejected her the night she put to birth

BBNaija 2021: Tega says she'll move on if her marriage crashes after BBN

HAPAwards to boost Nollywood profile in diaspora - Monica Omorodion-Swaida

Ayra Starr directs her own video for 'Bloody Samaritan'

King of Boys: Nse Ikpe-Etim says she battled bouts of intense fear while filming [Pulse Interview]