Wizkid, Tiwa Savage team up on Int'l project 'Global Citizen'

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage join Pharell Williams and David Guetta on ''Global Citizen'' EP

The official tracklist for the ''Global Citizen EP'' released ahead of this years festival to mark Nelson Mandela centenary birthday celebration has been released.

  • Published:
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have used a lot of 'stew' to get people talking play Wizkid and Tiwa Savage to join Pharell Williams and Cassper Nyovest on the 'Global Citizen' EP (Instagram/Tiwa Savage)

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage will join the likes of Pharell Williams, David Guetta on the ''Global Citizen'' project.

The four-track collection being put together by the International advocacy organization, Global Citizen, in partnership with Warner Music Group’s U.K.-based Parlophone and U.S. headquartered Atlantic will be fully released on Friday, November 30, 2018 ahead of the Global Citizen festival holding on December 2nd in South Africa.

Music and advocacy have always been at the core of the Global Citizen movement, and this year they have decided to put together an official soundtrack to accompany all the progress that’s being made in the fight to end extreme poverty by 2030.

play Global Citizen EP Vol 1 artwork (Global Citizen)

According to the CEO of Global Citizen, Hugh Evans, “For hundreds of years, we have witnessed the power of music in bringing people together to drive activism and demand change.

We are thrilled to release Global Citizen EP 1 with new songs from these incredible artists who stand with us in the fight to defeat extreme poverty, and we are extremely grateful to Dave Holmes, Parlophone Records and Atlantic Records for their dedicated partnership and support as we demand to see an end to extreme poverty by 2030.”

play Wizkid to perform at this year's 'Global Citizen' festival in South Africa (Orange)

 

The EP was directed by iconic music group, Coldplay, the curator of Global Citizen’s annual live music festivals and the manager Dave Holmes added;

“It was a real honor to help further the Global Citizen movement by putting together this release alongside Chris and Parlophone. We’ve ended up with so many incredible performers, and we’re all extremely proud of the finished EP. May it be the first of many.”

This year's festival will feature performances from a host of global and local artists, including Jay ZBeyoncéEd SheeranCassper Nyovest alongside selected Nigerian stars in D’BanjWizkid, Femi Kuti and Tiwa Savage.

See the full track-list for Global Citizen EP 1 below:

1. Rise Up (feat. Nelson Mandela) – Stargate
2. E-Lo (feat. Jozzy) – Los Unidades & Pharrell Williams
3. Timbuktu (feat. Stormzy & Jess Kent) – Cassper Nyovest & Los Unidades
4. Voodoo (feat. Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Danny Ocean & David Guetta) – Stargate & Los Unidades

