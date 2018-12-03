Listen Wizkid Tiwa Savage David Guetta Stargate Los Unidades 'Voodoo'

Listen to Stargate & Los Unidades on 'Voodoo' feat. Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Danny Ocean & David Guetta.
Last week we reported that Nigerian superstars Wizkid and Tiwa Savage are featured as part of the four-track collection being put together by the International advocacy organization, Global Citizen, in partnership with Warner Music Group’s U.K.-based Parlophone and U.S. headquartered Atlantic.
The project was officially released on Friday, November 30 ahead of the grand concert tagged Global Citizen Festival which went down on Sunday, December 2nd, and witnessed a galaxy of stars converge at the FNB stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa.