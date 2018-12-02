Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Beyonce shut down Global Citizen Festival

news

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, D'banj and Femi Kuti joined the likes of Jay Z, Beyonce, Usher and Ed Sheeran on stage at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival in South Africa.

This year's festival which is in honour of the late South African President, Nelson Mandela , hopes to inspire social activism with the aim of ending extreme poverty by 2030 leveraging on the star power of celebrities from around the world to make a difference in the lives of youth.

The festival hosted by South African duo of Trevor Noah and Bonang Matheba featured performances from a host of global and local artists, including Jay Z , Beyoncé, Pharell, Ed Sheeran, Cassper Nyovest alongside selected Nigerian stars in D’Banj , Wizkid, Femi Kuti and Tiwa Savage.

Wizkid was among the first set of artists to take to the stage performing a number of his global hit anthems like 'Ojuelegba', 'Soweto Baby', 'Daddy Yo', 'Soco' and a mash up with the Soweto Goespel Choir.

D'banj, who was introduced on stage by US superstar Naomi Campbell, continues to be the elite crowd pleaser as the Banga Lee alongside the Mzazi Youth Choir made a grand entrance on stage before delivering an electrifying performance with a set that included songs like 'Oliver Twist', 'Fall in Love', 'Emergency' and more.

There was more Nigerian representation in Femi Kuti supported by his Positive Force band which includes his son, Made Kuti, also showcasing some classic Afrobeats vibes.

While Tiwa Savage looking all bright in her multi-coloured outfit wowed the crowd performing anthems like 'All Over', 'Romantic', 'Girlie O', 'Diet' and 'Eminado.'

Tiwa Savage's performance

There were also performances and exciting mash-ups from the likes of Chris of Coldplay, Usher Raymond and Real Black Coffee, Ed Sheeran, Sho Madjozi, Cassper Nyovest featuring Chris Martin and Stormzy with Beyonce and Jay Z who performed for close to two hours bringing the event to an end.

Jay Z and Beyonce's performance

Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Tyler Perry were among the galaxy of stars who joined top dignitaries at the festival donating and identifying with the initiative which was viewed across the world through several live streaming YouTube channels provided.

The event was one of the largest gathering of local and international superstars who are united in wanting to see the end of poverty in the continent.

The Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 will bring an end to a year long collaboration with the House of Mandela and is inspired by the former leader of South Africa and his lifelong dedication to rallying people together to use their collective voices to speak for the most marginalized people.