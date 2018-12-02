Watch Live coverage of 2018 Global Citizen Festival

news

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, D'banj and Femi Kuti join the likes of Jay-Z, Beyonce, Usher and Ed Sheeran on stage at the Global Citizen Festival in South Africa.

This year's festival which is in honour of the late South African President, Nelson Mandela , hopes to inspire social activism with the aim of ending extreme poverty by 2030 leveraging on the star power of celebrities from around the world to make a difference in the lives of youth.

The Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 will bring an end to a year long collaboration with the House of Mandela and is inspired by the former leader of South Africa and his lifelong dedication to rallying people together to use their collective voices to speak for the most marginalized people.