Wizkid makes African history with BRIT Billion award

In another giant stride, Wizkid has received the Brit Billion Award which is a prize given to artists who have surpassed a billion streams in the United Kingdom.

The award was presented to the Grammy winner after his landmark show at the Tottenham Stadium on July 29, 2023, thus making Wizkid the first African artist to receive the prestigious award.

Since making his debut in 2011, Wizkid has enjoyed a steady ascension in the international scene. In 2016, he became the first Nigerian artist to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 through 'One Dance' his mega collaboration with Drake.

Following the release of his fourth album 'Made In Lagos' which delivered the smash hit 'Essence.' Wizkid would go on to fill up the O2 Arena on three consecutive dates in what remains an unprecedented feat for an African.