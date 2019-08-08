Premier Nigerian acts, Wizkid and Davido currently top Billboard’s World Music Sales Charts.

Brown Skin Girl,’ Wizkid’s collaboration with Beyonce, Blue Ivy and Saint Jhn, hits No. 1 of the charts in its second week. ‘Blow My Mind,Davido’s collaboration with Chris Brown debuts at No. 3 on the charts.

Blow My Mind,’ keeps waxing strong. In just one week of release, its video has garnered 6.8 million views on YouTube. Davido is now set to go on a ‘Blow My Mind’ tour which will visit New York, Lebanon, Marbella, Mykonos and Cape Verde.

Wizkid on his own is set to go on a tour that will hit Paris, the o2 Arena in London, Manchester and a few other locations. Wizkid is also set to feature on a new single with British rapper and singer, Kojo Funds.

Davido will also feature on a remix of Lyta’s ‘Monalisa. He also paid for the video to be shot by Director Kay.