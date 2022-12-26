Wizkid clarifies 'Last Show in Lagos' comment

The concert was graced by several stars who thrilled the crowd with their hit songs. Ayra Starr, Ruger, and Young Jonn were among the stars who performed at the concert in a fully packed Eko Hotel.

Mid-way into his performance, Wizkid clarified his statement about this being the last time he will be performing in Lagos. The Grammy winner said that what he meant was that the show would be the last time his fans will be paying to see him perform in Nigeria.

The statement generated hearty cheers from those present and across social media where fans were thrilled at the prospect of watching their favorite artist perform for free.

Fans will be excited to see if Wizkid will make good on his comments and for how long he can keep up the free show considering the resources required to put it together.