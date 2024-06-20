ADVERTISEMENT
Wizkid lays alleged rift with Don Jazzy to rest, calls him an amazing human

All appears to be well between Wizkid and Don Jazzy.

Rapper Ladipoe posted that Afrobeats stars were going through their own "Afrobeats is dead era" after Nigerian hip hop had been through the "hip hop is dead era".

Wizkid had earlier commented that "hip hop was dead" which generated criticism and reactions from Nigerian rappers with Oladips and Zila Oaks releasing diss records aimed at the Grammy winner.

Ladipoe's comments were considered by some fans to be targeted at Wizkid whose attention was called to it during an online interactive session with fans.

Wizkid reacted to Ladipoe's statement by saying he can't engage a rapper signed to an influencer in a comment that drew reaction and criticism for being disrespectful to Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy.

Wizkid has laid speculations of any potential rift with Don Jazzy to rest in a recent tweet where he referred to the legendary producer and label boss as an "amazing human".

Don Jazzy on his part didn't seem to take Wizkid's "influencer" comment to heart as he didn't react to it. He also thanked Wizkid on social media after the Grammy winner posted the streaming link to Mavin signee Ayra Starr's sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21'.

Ladipoe has also clarified the online controversy by stating that his comment on Afrobeats wasn't a diss directed at Wizkid.

Adeayo Adebiyi

