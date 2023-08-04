ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr feature on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite' album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Bob Marley's immortality continues with ‘Africa Unite’, a majestic, posthumous album celebrating the vibrant fusion of Reggae and Afrobeats.

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr features on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite'
Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr features on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite'

Recommended articles

‘Africa Unite’ is an extraordinary album that pays homage to the Reggae icon's greatest hits, beautifully reimagined and infused with the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats. ‘Africa Unite’ features inspiring collaborations between Bob Marley's classics and a stellar lineup of contemporary African musicians.

Bob Marley's impact on Reggae and Afrobeats music culture is immeasurable. His ageless music transcends borders and generations. This project is no different as it invites listeners on an enchanting musical journey.

From the heartwarming rendition of 'Waiting In Vain' to the uplifting energy of 'Stir It Up,' and the melodious track of ‘Three Little Birds’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The album showcases the seamless fusion of two extraordinary musical worlds. Just 24 hours before the debut of Africa Unite, the 4th official single release, ‘Them Belly Full, (But We Hungry)’ featuring Rema and Skip Marley is a mid-tempo number laced with soothing sax, capturing cadence and punchy parables.

Addressing inequality, Bob Marley, Rema and Skip Marley encourage us to escape with music. The original track features on Bob Marley’s widely acclaimed 1974

With ‘Africa Unite’, Bob Marley’s influence continues to resonate, bridging the gap between the past and present. The album not only showcases the global reach of Bob Marley's music but also celebrates the rich tapestry of African rhythms and melodies through an intertwining reggae's soulful vibrations with the infectious energy of Afrobeats.

The official Tracklist includes:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. So Much Trouble Nutty O & Winky O
  2. Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)Rema & Skip Marley
  3. Redemption SongAmi Faku
  4. Waiting in VainTiwa Savage
  5. Turn Your Lights Down Low Afro B
  6. Three Little BirdsTeni and Oxlade
  7. Buffalo Soldier Stonebwoy
  8. Stir It Up Sarkodie
  9. JammingAyra Starr
  10. One LovePatoranking
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Blaqbonez, Wurld thrill attendees at Summer-themed Mainland BlockParty

Blaqbonez, Wurld thrill attendees at Summer-themed Mainland BlockParty

Here's why Tiwa Savage has vowed not to tell her mother any more secrets

Here's why Tiwa Savage has vowed not to tell her mother any more secrets

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr feature on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite' album

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr feature on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite' album

Mo Abudu set to champion creativity across Africa with new role

Mo Abudu set to champion creativity across Africa with new role

American rapper Dej Loaf taps Teni for new single 'Please Don't Go'

American rapper Dej Loaf taps Teni for new single 'Please Don't Go'

Here is your first look at new short film 'Wrong Door'

Here is your first look at new short film 'Wrong Door'

Soma and Angel share first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Soma and Angel share first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The mic Cardi B threw at fan in Vegas goes up for auction

The mic Cardi B threw at fan in Vegas goes up for auction

'Age of Magic' by Ben Okri receives Netherlands film funding

'Age of Magic' by Ben Okri receives Netherlands film funding

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shallipopi slamed with ₦200 million demand over copyright breach

PA Monday demands ₦200 million from Shallipopi over copyright breach

Olamide shares tracklist for next album 'Unruly'

BNXN, Rema, Asake, Fireboy feature on Olamide's upcoming album 'Unruly'

A Timeless Night With Davido

Davido's 'Timeless' surpasses 1 billion streams across major platforms

Kizz Daniel set to release fifth album 'Maverick'

'Maverick' is a notice for Kizz Daniel to switch it up