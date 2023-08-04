Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr feature on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite' album

‘Africa Unite’ is an extraordinary album that pays homage to the Reggae icon's greatest hits, beautifully reimagined and infused with the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats. ‘Africa Unite’ features inspiring collaborations between Bob Marley's classics and a stellar lineup of contemporary African musicians.

Bob Marley's impact on Reggae and Afrobeats music culture is immeasurable. His ageless music transcends borders and generations. This project is no different as it invites listeners on an enchanting musical journey.

From the heartwarming rendition of 'Waiting In Vain' to the uplifting energy of 'Stir It Up,' and the melodious track of ‘Three Little Birds’.

The album showcases the seamless fusion of two extraordinary musical worlds. Just 24 hours before the debut of Africa Unite, the 4th official single release, ‘Them Belly Full, (But We Hungry)’ featuring Rema and Skip Marley is a mid-tempo number laced with soothing sax, capturing cadence and punchy parables.

Addressing inequality, Bob Marley, Rema and Skip Marley encourage us to escape with music. The original track features on Bob Marley’s widely acclaimed 1974

With ‘Africa Unite’, Bob Marley’s influence continues to resonate, bridging the gap between the past and present. The album not only showcases the global reach of Bob Marley's music but also celebrates the rich tapestry of African rhythms and melodies through an intertwining reggae's soulful vibrations with the infectious energy of Afrobeats.

The official Tracklist includes:

