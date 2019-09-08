Welcome to episode 81 of 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's weekly installment of the 10 songs you need to play.

This week, we feature acts like IVD, Zlatan, GoodGirl LA, Lil Frosh, T-Classic and so forth feeding the soul good music for the next one week.

Last week, we had Justina Nnamani, Sir Bastien, OCTOICY, Dinachi, Avala of BBNaija, Psycho YP and others. You can check that list HERE.

As we await 'Ghetto Love' by Wizkid, you can check 'Who Get Ear' below;

DJ Kaywise featuring T-Classic - Yes or No

When Pulse spoke with newcomer, T-Classic earlier in the year, he hinted at this possibility and now, it's out.

The song, which samples a classic Yinka Ayefele line sounds good.

IVD, Zlatan - Bolanle

For a while now, Zlatan has promoted this song via his Instagram page. Now that the song is how, Zlatan who has a new single, 'English Teacher' in the works has aided IVD.

GoodGirl LA - Waste No Time

In August, GoodGirl LA released her debut project, LA Confidential EP exclusively to Boomplay. In the same month, she also spoke with Pulse about her journey and artistry.

Produced by Quebeats, the song speaks to a shy lover whom GoodGirl LA wishes boldness on.

Lil Frosh - Davido

Nigerian street sensation, Lil Frosh A.K.A eruku makanaki releases this new dancehall number that celebrates Nigerian superstar, Davido and addresses the natural lack of contentment that human beings feel.

SamvTheKids - Monster

SamvsTheKids has again released this new trap number. The track is an anthem for the allure of being carefree.

Rosemary Akaette - Ayee

This one is a Christian tune that praises God.

Priceless AY feat Fulleffex, Dheal & Yomi Ace - Make Mouth

A trap sound that opens with blaring latin trumpets, it addresses the fakeness of pointless boisterous people who never back it up.

Oga Kizito - Mami

Oga Kizito returns with this afrobeat tune that appraises a female woman who broke his heart.

The Black Esper - Nile Alhaji

A rap song that features deft storytelling on pursuit of 'liberal' girls and consumption of drugs, The Black Esper impresses.

AZeeIsAnArtist - KD Rhythm

To close the week, enjoy this afro-fusion, wash music.