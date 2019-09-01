Welcome to another week of ‘Who Get Ear,’ Pulse’s weekly compilation of the best songs you need to play.

Last week, we featured Tems Baby, Gigi Atlantis, Cyprian Alakija and so forth on the Who Get Ear Volume 79. This week started interestingly in music and entertainment. You can catch all of that HERE.

This week, we feature Justina Nnamani, Sir Bastien, OCTOICY, Dinachi, Avala of BBNaija, Psycho YP and others. While the featured songs might be a bit sombre, there is a reason for their selection.

Here are the songs selected this week;

Justina Nnamani - Aesthetics

Soul music leaning towards alte. Justina Nnamani discusses the human condition and the human tendency to thirst for control. At times, she feels like a spoken word artist gleaning the art of rap.

Sir Bastien - Wait

Off his newly released album, Mango, We Talk Sound affiliate, Sir Bastien who has featured on their LOFN series brings quality production to light.

On afro-fusion, he's honest about the need for his lover.

OCTOICY - Serenity

Another mellow number, OCTOICY is obsessed with a peace that takes human form as a lover. She raps and sings about her succor and it shines through.

Dinachi - Bet You Were Waiting For Me

Dinachi Onuzo is a London-based alternative act. Her EP, Come Out was released a few years ago. As always, she sings about love on a folk sound.

She is confident that a lover is mindful enough to wait and calls him, "Bone of my bones, flesh of my flesh." This track takes you to otherworldly realms around 02:15.

LunaLovesYou featuring 44DB - What If

Everybody asks the question, "What if." It happens in times of doubt, but Luna asks this question in love. Sadly, the love is actually over as the bass riffs merges with percussion that is reminiscent of The Dream-Trick Stewart beats of the mid-late 2010s.

This is one of those songs that feel good anytime, anyday.

Avala - Mo Fe Be

Big Brother Naija 2019 contestant, Avala is also a singer. 'Mo Fe Be' means 'I Want It Like That.' Her lyrics portray a lover who has chosen to accept a Yoruba demon with all his imperfections.

Zinny X featuring Gracious K - Instruction - WOSA!

Born Ezinne Asinugo, Choreographer cum artiste, Zinny X presents the video to her first song, 'Instruction ‘WOSA! It features the MIgraine skank crooner, Gracious K.

The song is cut straight from the South African gqom sound. Zinny X was the lead choreographer at the 2019 Afronation Festival in Portugal, where she also performed 'Instruction- Wosa!'

Rio featuring CheekyChizzy and Wale Kwame - Summer

Rio might be new, but Cheeky is signed to DB Records and Wale Kwame recently released a song with Davido.

See, this is a bop.

Banke - Jeje

Banke is a talented singer and on the Afro & B track, she tells a love story - it's always a love story. The world needs love, no?

However, this one sees Banke extol her lover.

Psycho YP - Be Like You

Talented Nigerian rapper, Psycho YP has finally released visuals to his banging single. In part, the song mirror the percussion to 'Killin Dem,' but still, it's a bop.