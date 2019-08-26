It’s another installment of ‘Who Get Ear,’ Pulse’s list of the 10 songs you need to play this week.

On volume 78 of Who Get Ear, we had Aiinem, SamvsTheKids, Dashey, Odubanj and others.

This week, we have Tems Baby, Gigi Atlantis, Cyprian Alakija and so forth. You can view the list below;

Tems - Try Me

Talented Nigerian singer, Tems just dropped the visuals to this defiant number, recorded in her signature style that finds pockets on beats.

The song delivers a defiant, vindictive manifesto.

Gigi Atlantis featuring Fasina - Wahala On The Rocks

A pop sound which might just be the pick of the week.

There is a way each beat count goes mad with intricate strings. Gigi Atlantis should be proud of her performance. This is good. Fasina is unsurprisingly good, but Atlantis steals this show.

Bode Blaq featuring Qdot - Owo Mida

A gqom sound and a Qdot feature was always going to end in one thing; fire. In a way, it seems like Qdot's hit, 'Gbese,' but this time, the problem it is about a demand for money.

Soore - For Your Mind

Talented US-based Nigerian engineering student and singer, Soore Akintelure talks about social vices and ingrained problems Nigeria currently suffers from.

Vince -Voicemail

Don't get carried away by the 'sugar mummy' part. You will be surprised.

This is a tale of longing and thirst. In a world where they call me non-expressive, this might avail manhood.

Emex - Follow

Shout-out to Emex for this one. It is very sweet wash atop a gbedu.

Cyprian Alakija - Let Me Know

This is not another tale of longing. This documents a lack of trust and a need for reassurance.

Drift - Bad For Me

The second best pick of the week, Opeyemi Drift is salty and very clear. He doesn't want toxicity, and he's clear about it, just as the dancehall beat sinks in. That was the vibe we started with, the beat is still good. Drift has changed and now, he wants the love.

King Marz - Letter To J

This is a honest rap song that you need to hear. It's a letter-esque message to a woman.

Wills - Enzo

Grime. Yes, grime by a Nigerian artists. You might like it. This writer does. What's impressive is how this Nigerian rapper hops on it without missing even one beat. Mad.