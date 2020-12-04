Welcome to another installment of 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's flagship act for upcoming acts in the Nigerian music industry. This feature has been on for two years and Pulse Nigeria is proud to say it has been spotlighting some of the best songs and acts in the Nigerian underground for three years.

iTasha - Gbege

R&B singer-songwriter, iTasha has released the visuals for her new single, ‘Gbege’. Directed by Ibidunni Oladayo, this new sultry affair was shot in Lagos. The sexy, stunning, and soaring visual sets a momentum of charismatic and heart-warming music videos from the R&B crooner who is steadily becoming a household name.

On this record, iTasha confronts a philandering partner in a bid to work things out, but she needs to know if they are on the same page. The Jesse Alordiah produced track shows iTasha’s versatility and growth in her sound.

Melissa suE - Faithful

Wura - Your Love

Wura is a Nigerian R&B/ Soul singer who resides in Canada. Her arrival to the music scene began during the lockdown. She describes this period as a rebirth of her true self and a spiritual journey connecting her back to who she is.

Although Wura has been singing her entire life, she only shared her music with the public in August, 2020. Wura wrote, produced and released her very first single, 'Why Bother' which combines R&B, Jazz and funk elements. Fired up, passionate and ready to go Wura had now released her 3rd single, called 'Your Love.'

J-Weezy - Electric

Created on an Afro-swing record, it drops off J-Weezy's EP, Recur. The record is filled with solemn promises of love.

alpha - Koolaid

A trap record, it sees alpha discuss a myriad of issues with impressive flow schemes and a highly memorable hook. This comes off his EP, IOU.

Xheltar - Low

On this single, Xheltar carefully transverse the waters of his P.O.I ( person of interest’s) mind. It is a manly but sultry plea for love with Xheltar’s melodic lyricism bouncing on like the playful slap of holiday beach vibes. Produced by rising Artist/Producer Furz Khadi.

Reggie - Indiana Jonze

Inspired by the popular series Indiana Jones, the song explores the feelings of unrequited love from the perspective of a desperate lover. With this, Reggie seeks to inspire his listeners to not be ashamed to feel love and to be expressive with regards to feelings of love and desire.

Brainee - Sontin

Another Amapiano record, it sees Brainee discuss the service in relation to love.

HybridBwoy - 6ix

This EP is filled with feel-good records and impressive songs.

Veda - Hustle

After a two-year hiatus, the song marks a return to music for Veda. On 'Hustle,' I talk about the struggles that reiterate in the life of a young man and how he overcomes those struggles.