This week, we feature Alpha P, Psycho YP and Azanti, King Riley, Samzy, Qeeb and more on this installment.

Pick of the week: Psycho YP and Azanti - New Bag

Moment of the week: How Alpha P pronounced "Mustang" on his track of the same title.

Here are our picks of the week;

King Riley - Where We Dey

This is a politically charged Afrobeat song. In the lyrics King Riley re-enters, throwing the gauntlet at the state of his badly governed motherland, Nigeria which is currently surviving through chaos and oppression of the masses, to the outbreak of the COVID-19 and, slowly processing through the Lekki Tollgate Genocide.

Psycho YP and Azanti - New Bag

‘New Bag’ should be Nigeria’s song of the week - this writer hopes the song gets a Bella Shmurda remix and a video. The song drops off Psycho YP and Azanti's new EP, YP & Azanti, Vol. 1

Alpha P - Mustang

Mustang' is a mix of opulence and half-baked love like an Atlanta man would conjure on a Trap record with thudding drums. The song comes off P's latest EP, 'Wolves and Mustangs.

Amaarae featuring Kojey Radical and Santi - Jumping Ship

On ‘JUMPING SHIP,’ Amaarae borrows the help of her cousin, the amazing and brilliant British rapper and poet, Kojey Radical as well as Nigeria’s Santi - a talented maverick and alte nucleus - to document a conundrum.

She is in a relationship, but she has an attractive problem who makes her question her relationship enough to consider, ‘JUMPING SHIP.’ Radical kills the hook, but Santi finds different pockets on the Reggae-Fusion beat with avant-garde drums to switch styles and tell his own angle to the story. The song comes off Amaarae's debut album, 'The Angel You Don't Know.'

Samzy - Trendsetter

Born in Nigeria but currently based in Dallas, Texas, US, Samzy’s music is an unabashed reflection of the sonic references of these geographic locations.

On ‘Trendsetter,’ Samzy boasts that, “[He’s] a trendsetter…” as he brags about the women in his life.

Jaemo Banton - Kilii Me

Omotor Joshua Ademokhai known as Jaemo Banton is a fast-rising Nigerian singer/Producer who does a very exciting Genre with the combination of Afro-pop, Afro Swing, RnB, Hip Hop, and Dancehall.

Born and raised in the city of Lagos from a military background. Jaemo Banton’s Music career started in high school, Performing in school events. Jaemo Banton is indeed African Music Best kept Secret and he’s one of the few to watch out for

'Killi Me' is his first official single in 2020 under his new label waveGodd Ent.

PSIV - Gangland

This is a Drill record about living in Nigeria as a Nigerian Youth; experiencing police brutality, bad governance, and every other woe experienced by the average Nigerian Youth.

It features emerging South African Drill artist Espiquet, so the song is a peek into what to expect from Africa's growing Drill scene; From Lagos Nigeria to Ghana's "Kumerica" to South Africa's Vaal suburb.

Bizzonthetrack, Yhemhi, El-nino - Where the money dey?

'Where the money dey?' Is a song about the pursuit of money, the daily activities preceding the acquisition of this material of exchange.

Vi Vidi - Call Of Duty

'Call of Duty' Is a display of bravado by two upcoming artists, showing that they have a presence and they want it to be felt.