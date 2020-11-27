Artist: J-Weezy
Album Title: Recur
Genre: Afrobeats, Afrofusion
Date of Release: November 27, 2020
Producers: TBA
Album Art:
Length: TBA
Features: 0
Tracklist:
Label: Platoon
Singles: 0
Details/Takeaway: Born Joshua Obodo, J-Weezy is a budding emerging artist whose talents have been recognized by the likes of Platoon, an international music distribution company owned by Apple Music. The two biggest songs from the EP are 'Slogodo,' which borrows adlibs from 'Kpano' by Crayon as well as 'Electric.'
The vocal chops that punctuate 'Slogodo' are impressive.
You can stream the EP HERE.