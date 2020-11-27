Artist: J-Weezy

Album Title: Recur

Genre: Afrobeats, Afrofusion

Date of Release: November 27, 2020

Producers: TBA

Album Art:

J-Weezy - RECUR. (Platoon]

Length: TBA

Features: 0

Tracklist:

Label: Platoon

Singles: 0

Details/Takeaway: Born Joshua Obodo, J-Weezy is a budding emerging artist whose talents have been recognized by the likes of Platoon, an international music distribution company owned by Apple Music. The two biggest songs from the EP are 'Slogodo,' which borrows adlibs from 'Kpano' by Crayon as well as 'Electric.'

The vocal chops that punctuate 'Slogodo' are impressive.

You can stream the EP HERE.