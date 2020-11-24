Welcome to another installment of 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's flagship act for upcoming acts in the Nigerian music industry. This feature has been on for two years and Pulse Nigeria is proud to say it has been spotlighting some of the best songs and acts in the Nigerian underground for three years.

Pick of the week: Ashidapo - Eazy Commando

Moment of the week: Dreylo's verse on Jake Doe's 'Want.'

Here are our picks of the week;

Danie - Halo

Singer and songwriter Daniel Oyairo, better known by his music name Danie, is a budding Afropop artist on the rise. He released his debut single on Friday, November 20, 2020 on all streaming platforms.

According to Danie, “The first single is something I’m feel thankful for, not everyone has had the chance to begin. I’m thank for this and I’m ready to make the most of it not to disappoint the people that look to me and those I inspire. I’m very confident with HALO it has a different vibe, it bangs and it would be remembered. I’m ready for the big stages with this single.”

Remy Crown and Kizz Daniel - Sweet As E Be

Fast-rising singer and songwriter pens down a satirical love letter to the woman of his dreams in new single.

The blend of Kizz Daniel’s experience and Remy Crown’s vocal & lyrical prowess lives every listener falling for the girl in question!

Samvsthekids and Don Mappy - Kilowasele

'Kilowasele' is a song that is best described as social satire wrapped up in a semi humorous package.

Curated by Nigerian creatives Samvsthekids and Don Mappy, the song is a colloquial rhetorical question in this context, loosely translated to mean "what just happened?" an apt representation of a year that keeps unveiling plot twists and a country with a penchant for unpleasant surprises.

Jake Doe - Spaces

'WANTON SPACES,' the first single off Jake Doe’s delectable upcoming project “Terms and Conditions II” is set for release on 20 November, 2020. A double dose of soothing Afrobeats and the rhythmic flow of Funk, the song rides on a groovy melody and the exciting use of organ solos, virtuosic bass lines and fire guitar riffs.

Medhanit - Same Things

Born in the African country of Ethiopia and adopted at the age of 6 months, Medhanit grew up around music. “It feels like it was inevitable; as a baby, I would nap in the sound room at my Dads music store, baby, I would nap in the sound room at my Dads music store, so I like to think that had something to do with my passion for music now."

King Perryy ft Kizz Daniel - Waist

The song is a dedication to the woman's derriere. It's produced by DJ Coublon.

Ashidapo - Eazy Commando

This is our pick of the week.

DJ Rocket ft Prettyboy DO, Wani - Late Night Ting

Conceptualized around a late-night cruise, the song is an Bashment track with echoes of debauchery for themes.

Tim Lyre ft Jvsh - Rewind

After his stellar performance on Prettyboy D-O's 'Odeshi,' Tim Lyre is back with a single from his upcoming EP, K.A.P.

Ayuu ft Marzi - Hypnotized

On the basis of hypnosis, Ayuu and Marzi create love tunes.